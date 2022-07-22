If you’ve traveled the Brighton-Bunker Hill Road and points north recently, you may have seen what looks like the outline for a new road just to the north of the existing road. That is actually the path where a new water line is going in as part of utility relocation in advance of a major upgrade to part of the Brighton-Bunker Hill Road.
The upgrades were announced by IDOT in May of 2021 as part of its Multi-Year Plan. Gas line relocation was done last year, and the major road construction is expected to last most of 2023 after a bid letting in November of this year. It is a 6 to 8-month project that will require a full closure of that 1.24 mile stretch of road. The plan is to widen the road and change the grade as it goes across the bridge at the bottom of a hill at approximately the halfway point of the impacted area. That will involve the lengthening of the bridge as well. Almost $3.5-million will be spent on the actual construction.