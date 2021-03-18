The House Republican caucus has unveiled a comprehensive plan, Reimagine Illinois, to detail its legislative priorities to improve Illinois. State Rep. Avery Bourne (R-Morrisonville) participated in a press conference Wednesday in the State Capitol to outline the plan’s specifics.
Reimagine Illinois has four components Republicans believe are essential to the state’s successful future:
- Ending the Culture of Corruption
- Instituting Responsible Fiscal Leadership
- Growing Jobs & Opportunities for Families
- Ensuring Public Safety
Each of the four principles are tied to specific pieces of legislation, with 81 bills for the entire plan.
“The goal of Reimagine Illinois is to put forward a positive and actionable plan to make our state a better place to live, work, and raise our families,” Bourne said. “Four key areas define our priorities because they are essential to our state’s successful future. There are significant roadblocks preventing our state from moving forward and causing too many Illinoisans to lose faith in our government, families to move out of Illinois and businesses to close their doors. Through each of these components, we can change that trajectory.”
For Bourne, some of these common-sense solutions include: passing anti-corruption bills to close existing state law loopholes, balancing the state budget and mandating transparency in the budgeting process, growing educational opportunities like apprenticeship programs, encouraging investment across the state and creating a "back the badge" program to increase public safety.
“We can find bipartisan solutions to all of our state’s problems to truly reform and reimagine Illinois,” Bourne said. “This plan is that first step forward on that pathway.”
The representative’s remarks at the press conference can be seen here and a podcast where she discusses the Reimagine Illinois plan is here.