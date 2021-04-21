State Rep. Avery Bourne (R-Morrisonville) has concluded her annual art contest and announced the winners Wednesday.
Students throughout the 95th District were encouraged to participate in the competition, which ran through March.
Bourne announced the winners and their artwork below from each of the two categories:
Grades K-4
First: Jaxon, kindergarten at Sacred Heart School in Pana, "My Dad on His Illinois Farm"
Second: Caleb, first grade - homeschool, "A Stately Redbird"
Third: Morgan, third grade at Memorial Elementary School in Taylorville, "Honest Abe"
Grades 5-9
First: Addison, seventh grade at Sacred Heart School in Pana, "Backroads of Illinois"
Second: Morgan, eighth grade at Litchfield Middle School, "Eagle's Catch on the River"
Third: Madelyn, fifth grade at Taylorville Junior High School, "Violets of Illinois"
“I am so proud of all the artists who submitted their work to the annual contest,” Bourne said. “We have so many young, talented students — it is always a highlight to host his contest and I look forward to honoring the winners by showing their art both in my district office and in the Springfield capitol.”
Starting this week, the winning artwork will be displayed in the representative’s district office in Litchfield, shown to the General Assembly and will receive a special certificate from the Illinois House of Representatives.