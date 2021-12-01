A Collinsville man remains in custody after he allegedly shot two people, one fatally, in Farmersville, Illinois, on Thanksgiving Day.
Robert “Bobby” Tarr, 48, made his first court appearance Tuesday and was formally charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the death of Leslie Reeves, 45, of Troy, and the shooting of Christopher J. Smith, 48, of Farmersville.
Police found Reeves and Smith at Smith’s home last Thursday after friends of Reeves asked authorities for a welfare check. Prosecutors alleged Tarr drove from his home in Collinsville and committed the crimes on Thanksgiving Day and said he and Reeves had dated in the past. Reeves and Smith were apparently on a date at the time of the shooting.
The judge ordered bond for Tarr increased from $2 million to $3 million. He appeared in court via video link from the Montgomery County Jail.