Riverbend Head Start and Family Services of Alton is getting grant money for a dental health program, and so is the Bond County Health Department in Greenville.
Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation announced the two as being among the latest recipients of its community grants program. The foundation is giving-out a total of 255-thousand-dollars to 19 non-profits and community groups this time.
Riverbend Head Start will receive ten-thousand to spend on dental exams for expectant mothers and children up to age five.
The Bond County Health Department plans to spend its 20-thousand-dollar grant on its rural dental clinic, which serves more than 27-hundred-50 children per year. They’ll be upgrading equipment to allow them to see more Medicaid patients and more kids in their school settings.