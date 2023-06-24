Billed as hilarious fun on the Illinois River, the Great Illinois River Raft Race returns to the Hardin riverfront on Saturday, July 8. Homemade rafts of all shapes and sizes will race for cash prizes and glory during this event which kicks off at 3pm.
The event originated in the 1970s but was shelved for a couple of decades until being revived last year, according to race committee member Patrick Simon, who tells The Big Z he’s expecting a big crowd.
The race is part of a full day festival that starts at 3pm and ends at midnight. The event includes food, drinks, a bags competition, a kayak raffle, a basket drop, live music, bounce houses, and evening fireworks. For more information, go to: https://illinoisriverraftrace.com/