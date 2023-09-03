“Godfrey Family Game Night” is the theme for this year’s Great Godfrey Maze, which opens in less than two weeks. There are still some part-time positions open for anyone that would like to make a little extra money this fall working the attraction at Glazebrook Park.
You can be 15 years old with a work permit, according to Godfrey Park and Recreation Director Chris Logan. He tells The Big Z it is also a fun way to spend your weekends.
The maze will operate on weekends beginning Friday, September 15th. The Haunted Maze will be open for the entire month of October.