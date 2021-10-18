Every year in October, the YWCA sets aside one week as a Week Without Violence. In conjunction with this, the Alton YWCA is hosting two free self-defense classes for women and girls next week.
The free classes will be taught by Johnny Hatten and two female black-belts from the Piasa Martial Arts school in Alton. Women and girls of all ages and backgrounds can experience domestic violence, sex assault, stalking, trafficking, racial violence and more.
YWCA Executive Director Dorothy Hummel mentioned startling statistics about gender-based violence.
The two classes will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, in the YWCA’s gymnasium at 304 E. Third St. Information on recognizing different types of violence and abuse, and how to seek help, will also be available for attendees. Registration is required by calling the YWCA at (618) 465-7774.