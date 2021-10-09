The YWCA of Alton is dedicated to empowering women and eliminating racism. As such, a continuing series of Zoom sessions for children and adults called the CommUNITY Conversation Circle are scheduled for late this month and into November. The hope is to create a safe and accepting space for participants to discuss topics that can be complex and emotionally charged.
The book guiding the upcoming Zoom discussions is titled "The Color of Law," and the talks will be hosted by Nana Becoat, YWCA Racial Justice Committee chair. YWCA Executive Director Dorothy Hummel said the first discussion will be Oct. 28, with follow-up sessions on Nov. 4, 11, and 18.
All sessions start at 5:30 p.m., and last about 90 minutes, according to Hummel. For more information or to register, call (618) 465-7774 or email info@altonywca.com.