The YWCA of Alton Childhood Enrichment Program is announcing registration is now open for before- and after-school care for students in kindergarten to age 12. The program serves students in the Wood River-Hartford, Roxana, and Alton school districts.
YWCA Executive Director Dorothy Hummel said this has been a popular and beneficial program.
After school the children get a snack, exercise, and enrichment activities based on STEM principles. YWCA accepts CHASI and DCFS funding. Fees vary depending on the services provided. For information on the Child Enrichment Program, call (618) 465-7774 or visit www.altonywca.com