The Alton YWCA is taking applications for the Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leaders Scholarship. The scholarship is named after a former Woman of Distinction honoree, who was the first employee of African descent at both the YWCA of Alton and the Olin-Matheson Corporation.
Dorothy Hummel, Executive Director of the YWCA tells The Big Z Hummel was a true inspiration at the YWCA.
The $1000 scholarships will be awarded at the Women of Distinction event in May. For more information or to apply for the scholarship, stop by the YWCA on 3rd Street in Alton, or e-mail: info@altonywca.com