The head of the YWCA Southwestern Illinois in Alton wants you to know the free New Book Give Away is ongoing through the month of December. There are 76 titles of books with multiple copies of each title. The majority of the books are hard back, and all books are in excellent condition and are suitable for holiday gift giving.
YWCA Executive Director Dorothy Hummel tells The Big Z this is made possible in large part due to the donation of Dr. Mary Mason.
The books include a variety of genres—children’s books, young adult books, fiction, non-fiction, Spanish, coffee table and Disney books. YWCA is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 9am to 5pm, and is open 9am to 7:30pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays. You can view the list of books and descriptions at their website: www.altonywca.com