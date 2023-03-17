The 2023 Class of the Alton YWCA Women of Distinction has been announced. There are 10 honorees this year who will all be celebrated at a dinner on May 4 at Julia’s Banquet Center in East Alton and will also be featured during a Let's Talk Program on The Big Z next Thursday, March 23 at 10am.
YWCA Executive Director Dorothy Hummel tells the Big Z the 2023 class represent the best of the community:
The honorees this year are Felicia Alexander, Erin Bickle, Lisa Brown, Creola Davis, Christine Favilla, Bonnie Hindelang, Dr. Dorothy Mosby, Dr. Ameera Nauman, Stephanie Schrage, and Maura Wuellner.
A gala event honoring the 2023 Women of Distinction will be held Thursday, May 4 at Julia’s Banquet Center, East Gate Plaza, East Alton. Doors open at 5:15 p.m., with the event starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $65 per person, or $520 per table of eight. Reservations can be made online at www.altonywca.com, or by calling YWCA at (618) 465-7774. Please visit www.altonywca.com for additional information about the event.
Sponsorship and advertising opportunities for this 300 plus person event are available. Area businesses and individuals may purchase advertisements or well-wisher advs for the WOD Honorees or for individual WOD honorees. YWCA is conducting its annual WOD Raffle with winners being announced at the WOD Gala event on May 4, 2023. Raffle prizes are $1,000, $500, $250 and $125. Winners need not be present at the WOD Gala to win a prize. Raffle tickets can be purchased at YWCA, by contacting Board members or visiting www.altonywca.com.
