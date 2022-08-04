Seven local juveniles have graduated from the Juvenile Diversion Program in Madison County. The program is an opportunity for a second chance after a run-in with the law. It is made possible by volunteers, led by Assistant State’s Attorney Cara Tegel, who has been co-administrator of the program for twelve years.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine tells The Big Z the youth in this program are there because they want to turn their path around.

Referrals to the diversion program come from local police departments, school resource officers, the juvenile court system, or parents.

When students complete the program, the referring agency agrees to a dismissal or reduction in charges.