Effective Tuesday, June 1, Madison County students (ages 18 and younger) will have the opportunity to ride Madison County Transit buses for free until Labor Day, with the 2021 MCT Summer Youth Pass. The MCT Summer Youth Pass program, which offers free rides for Madison County students in kindergarten through the 12th grade during the summer months, has been creating vital transportation access for young people since 2008. This year, approximately 8,500 passes have been distributed to intermediate and high schools throughout the county, though passes are also available from MCT by request. To obtain a Youth Pass, students can visit their school’s office or contact MCT at YouthPass@mct.org or (618) 797-4600.
“For 12 years now, the MCT Summer Youth Pass has provided critical transportation for Madison County students during the summer months,” MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison said. “With more activities reopening throughout Madison County, using the Youth Pass to ride MCT offers a free and safe way for students to access summer jobs, classes, extra-curricular activities, recreation areas, and events.”
MCT also owns and maintains more than 135 miles of scenic Madison County bikeways, known as the MCT Trails. With bike racks on all MCT buses and bus stops at MCT Trailheads, students can also “Bike & Bus” for a seamless ride on both the MCT Trails and buses.
MCT’s bus routes, stops and schedules are all available on Google Maps, allowing users to simply enter the start and end point of their trip, click the “Get Directions” feature and then select the bus icon for a full trip itinerary.
MCT reminds passengers that face masks and social distancing are still required on board MCT vehicles. Visit www.mct.org, email info@mct.org, or call (618) 797-4600 for questions or more information.