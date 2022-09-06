According to the American Cancer Society, more than 32 million American adults smoke cigarettes. More than 16 million Americans live with a smoking-related disease. A member of the OSF HealthCare team is urging all tobacco users to kick the habit, and there’s a program coming up that may be able to help you do that.
Karen Boyd, nurse navigator at Moeller Cancer Center on the OSF campus in Alton tells The Big Z their next smoking cessation course begins Thursday.
She says not everyone quits the same way – some go cold turkey, some use hypnosis, and there are many other methods too. She says the important thing to know is that you are not in this alone.