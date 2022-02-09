A wrong-way driver caused several crashes late Tuesday on Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County. Police say they got a call around 11:30pm of the wrong-way driver on I-270 near West Florissant and several cars were hit. The wrong-way driver has not yet been located.
Authorities have only said it was car reported to be going westbound in the eastbound lanes and that several cars were struck, and a few others forced off the highway. A few minor injuries were reported with the incidents. Police continue to investigate.