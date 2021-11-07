Two of the premier race tracks in the St. Louis area are teaming up for a special event just days before the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race in early June.
On June 3, Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach will be the site of the Cup Time StL Short Track Classic. It’s an event being promoted by World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) in Madison — previously known as Gateway Motorsports Park.
The event will include the two top divisions that race on dirt: late model stock cars and sprint cars. WWTR spokesman John Bisci said this is a natural fit.
Tickets for the race will be sold through the WWTR ticket office and offered in packages for purchasers of the June 4 NASCAR Truck Series event as well as the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series event on June 5. The event is expected to sell out.