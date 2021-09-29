Teddy Roosevelt famously said, “Far and away the best prize that life offers is the chance to work hard at work worth doing.”
When Sharon McRoy passed away on Sept. 11 at the age of 78, she left a legacy of hard work and success in a business she loved and knew with all her heart was worth doing. The entrepreneurial career she forged in publishing and advertising inspired those around her, helped innumerable businesses in the Riverbend and set an example for everyone she knew of what thinking big, working hard and pursuing your dreams can accomplish.
Raised on a farm in the bootheel of Missouri, Sharon graduated from high school at the age of 15. She moved to Cape Girardeau and took a job with the Southeast Missourian newspaper, but southern Missouri could not long contain her energy and ambitions. Ever searching for broader responsibilities, she relocated to the Riverbend area in the 1960s, taking an advertising job with the Alton Evening Telegraph.
“Back then, women’s roles in advertising largely consisted of making coffee and answering the phone,” says her son, Eric McRoy.
Sharon had a different vision and set out to carve a genuine career across a largely male-dominated landscape. Her ambition, people skills and passion for the local community led to unqualified success in her job and in 1986, she and coworker Jim Seibold left The Telegraph to start their own advertising business. The Today’s Advantage advertising periodical they published weekly served the major towns across the local area and eventually reached a distribution of 45,000.
Starting a business from scratch can be scary, risky and dangerous but Sharon and Jim customized and innovated to stretch scarce resources to whatever extent was needed. Cletus Gribble ran Gribble Printing and says Sharon and Jim used a small space in the corner of his business when they first got started. He explains that they set up an office inside a large coat closet just off the lobby of the print shop. They had a folding table, two chairs, a pair of scissors and a bunch of junk-drawer pens.
“They would lay out the advertising copy in the evenings,” he says. “It was a no-frills setup. One evening, they had the door open to let in some air while they were working and a raccoon came walking in.”
While other advertising periodicals fell by the wayside throughout the years due to the economy or to shifting business and population demographics, Sharon’s vision and business skills kept Today’s Advantage successful as she adapted the paper to the times and always made customers her number one focus. The paper was an early adopter of electronic publishing and innovative sales strategies, keeping the business running in the face of sometimes daunting economic headwinds. She kept Today’s Advantage on steady ground through the major recessions of 2001 and 2008, during which many other businesses failed to survive.
Rusty Ingram was the manager of marketing at Alton Memorial Hospital and was a customer of Sharon’s for more than 14 years.
“She was always focused on our business’ perspective and how marketing that business could be a win-win for both our business and her newspaper,” he says. “She was a competitive person and a straight-shooter. And she was always adapting and changing with the times.”
The respect and admiration she earned from customers across the years was born of a keen business sense combined with a genuine interest in people and their enterprises. In spite of a schedule which would overwhelm the average individual, she shared her tireless heart with all who knew her and always had time to help a customer or to simply have a conversation.
Carol and Ron Westbrook first got to know Sharon at The Bridge church in Alton they attended. In describing her, they note her sophistication, humor and friendliness. Carol began having luncheon dates with Sharon and remembers how much she enjoyed the newspaper business.
“She loved the development and the running of a newspaper,” says Carol. “It was a passion for her.”
Ron makes an observation universal with anyone who knew her, “She was a real class act.”
Those who knew her know that her phone and laptop computer were her constant companions, usually in the service of something to do with the newspaper. Ron recalls seeing her at her home near the end of her life.
“She was on oxygen and in bed but still had that laptop with her, reading and sending emails having to do with the business,” he says.
Sharon worked until the end of her life and would not have had it any other way. Frank Prager, a freelance writer for the newspaper, recalls a conversation he once had with her. “Despite bouts with illness and injury, she was always in the office, every single time I was there,” he says. “I asked her one time why she didn’t take some time off, maybe travel. She responded, ‘There’s nowhere else I want to be. This is what I love doing.’”
Another key element to her success was her creativity and originality. Janet Hanson, co-owner of Baxter Distributing, says Sharon’s creative ad design was essential to the success of their advertising campaigns.
“She could come in and look at something and know exactly how it should be laid out,” she explains.
In addition to their business relationship, the two grew to be close friends over the years. “Sharon was a true friend of mine who created the ads for our business for many years,” says Janet. “She was an amazing woman with the ability to see what could be. What others felt was impossible, she saw as a challenge to be conquered. The proof of this was the success of Today’s Advantage.
Sharon treasured her son, Eric, and his wife, Leigh Ann, along with her grandson, Drew. Another friend from church, Ruby Blair, recounts Sharon’s love for her family.
“Oh, my goodness, they were the light of her life,” she says. “She was so proud of Eric and his success with the business, and was always talking about Leigh Ann’s cooking. She was elated about Drew’s recent wedding engagement.”
Sharon faced down cancer three times throughout her life and was hospitalized with a hip fracture in the past two years but nothing seemed capable of slowing her down. Blair recalls, “She never, ever complained. Her attitude was always, “Well, whatever I have to do to make it better, that’s what I’m going to do.’”
Eric recalls her brushing aside concerns about her health, “‘I don’t have time for cancer,’ she said.”
She served as a mentor and role model for those around her, both in the success she attained in life and in her attitude and demeanor.
“From the beginning, I could see she was confident and self-assured but she was never uppity or snobbish,” says Blair. “She was always interested in other people and in helping other people.”
She was a pioneer in demonstrating that women could not only equal but, in many situations, outperform their male counterparts. Sharon Pratt, co-owner of Remax Realty, emphasizes the example Sharon set for other women.
“The way she carried herself, the way she dressed, her overall approach to business. She was a role model for the women who knew her,” says Pratt.
Pratt knew Sharon for decades and echoes the sentiments of everyone familiar with her, “She was a class act,” says Pratt. “She loved her job and I don’t think she had anybody that didn’t like her. She’s going to be sorely missed.”
The passion Sharon carried for her job also translated into a solid working environment for her employees. Employees were like family, many enjoying long careers at Today’s Advantage. Angie Fulgham worked at the newspaper for 18 years as a graphic designer. “There are so many stories I could tell you,” she says. “It was definitely a team effort working with Sharon.”
Pat Taulbee, a member of the newspaper’s sales staff, talks about the respect Sharon garnered and the example she set for the entire staff.
“Sharon started from scratch,” she says. “You have to work hard to start from scratch.”
Legacies are defined not only by the footprints one leaves behind in life but also by the terrain across which they are traced. Sharon McRoy built and guided a major local business to success through decades which witnessed economic upheaval as well as dramatic changes in community, political and social demographics. She helmed a publishing enterprise that not only provided critical services to innumerable businesses in the community but also served as an example of what an individual can accomplish if they dream big and work hard. The farm girl whose vision and energy brought her to the challenging world of newspaper publishing left an indelible impression on everyone she knew and made a difference in the Riverbend area which will ripple throughout the community for years to come.
In Sharon's honor, memorial gifts may be made at thebridge.com/give