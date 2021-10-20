Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 80F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 50F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.