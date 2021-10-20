Illinois is targeting its workforce through grants and a new commission as a key component of the state’s pandemic recovery.
The Pritzker administration is investing $40 million in grants aimed at increasing access to training, job placement and support services to residents in an attempt to bolster Illinois’ recovery from the pandemic, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
Todd Maisch, president and CEO of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, said they support the programs.
“Workforce remains one of the most important components of continued economic growth moving forward,” he said. “Having a labor force that has the right skills is absolutely critical to Illinois remaining competitive with other states and other nations.”
He adds, however, that the program should avoid favoritism for a specific sector.
“The program needs to make sure it has the right balance and we’re not trying to pick too many winners and losers,” Maisch said. “Certainly STEM-related jobs get a lot of attention and it is important that they do so, but there are lots of other jobs out there that are very important and they should not be neglected.”
The governor’s office said they will be focusing efforts on hard-hit sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, arts and entertainment, waste management and retail.
While these grants are certainly helpful, Maisch notes a broader approach is needed as Illinois tries to recover. He points toward policies enacted in the 1990s under Gov. Jim Edgar, where the state set up such an atmosphere.
“Groups of employers can decide for themselves how they want to train their employees, how they want to address labor shortages,” he said. “We like the idea of employer empowerment to determine what they want in their workplaces, what their needs are.”
In addition to the $40 million in Workforce Recovery Grants, the state is aiming $4.4 million at career training grants for at-risk youth and is creating the Commission on Workforce Equity & Access.
Certain communities do need additional investment, Maisch acknowledged.
“We’re about economic opportunity solving a lot of our problems as opposed to government edicts, so I think an overemphasis on communities of need is warranted,” he said.
Maisch adds there’s a balance, however, and wants the government to prove it is being useful.
“Government needs to demonstrate to employers that they’re not simply spending money or throwing money at problems,” he said.