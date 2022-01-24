If you’ve driven past the Alton Multi Modal Transportation center recently, you’ve probably seen the large construction equipment moving dirt. The part of the former Wadlow Golf Course before you get to the train station is now an active construction site, with a Holiday Inn hotel being built on the property.
Alton Mayor David Goins tells The Big Z he expects the hotel to stay busy once it opens.
Plans were originally announced about a year ago after months of behind-the-scenes activity, and once Mayor Goins took office the brand was revealed.