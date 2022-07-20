A portion of U.S. 67 in and near downtown Alton remains closed as the Illinois American Water sewer separation project continues. Scheduled to take about a month to complete, this project runs from Broadway to 20th Street, with limited access to a couple of restaurants.
Limited traffic is being allowed to access Tony’s Restaurant at 10th Street, and access to the Lovejoy Banquet Center is also being maintained. Water company spokesperson Karen Cotton tells The Big Z the project is on schedule.
According to the Alton Police Department, they have been able to assist some drivers with general confusion as they divert from their normal paths to find alternate routes. No major traffic accidents have been reported.