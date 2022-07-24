Drivers who use Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County should be ready for another change. Beginning Monday night, weather permitting, the northbound ramp from eastbound I-270 at Highway 367 will be closed to make way for removal of three of the four loop ramps.
MoDOT Project Communications Coordinator Nina Thompson tells The Big Z they are eventually going to create a dual-lane flyover ramp to connect eastbound I-270 to northbound 367.
A temporary lane has been created along with a signaled intersection where the off-ramp meets 367 so you can still head north on 367 from I-270 east. The closure of the ramp will start Monday at 8pm.
For more on the project, follow the link http://www.i270north.org/