Heavy equipment has begun to tear up the corner lot at Broadway and Ridge Street in Alton, getting the property ready for construction. The McDonald's on Broadway at Ridge Street in Alton was destroyed by a fire last June. The first part of its reconstruction is now underway.
Owner Dick Bold said in a previous interview they had been waiting on their insurance company to finalize the claim. Bold tells The Big Z the new building will have a brand-new look.
Bold says when the fire happened, he placed those employees at his other stores in Godfrey, Bethalto, Homer Adams Parkway, and Edwardsville. He expects most to return when the new store opens, which he expects to be in June.