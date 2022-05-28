The inaugural Memorial Day ceremony at Central Park in Wood River is planned for 4pm Monday. It will be held next to the memorial in the park near the Roundhouse, and organizers are hoping for a good crowd.
Wood River has traditionally held a Vietnam Day ceremony in Belk Park and held a Veteran’s Day ceremony at Central Park last year. Ceremony Chairperson Mary Roberts tells The Big Z she hopes a lot of people come out to this event.
The ceremony will feature a number of patriotic elements, including a wreath presentation, the Pledge of Allegiance and National Anthem, invocation, and guest speakers. State Representative Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) will give remarks. David George, Army Veteran and retired Wood River Police officer will read the names off of the memorial. You can hear the full interview with Mary Roberts here: