The Wood River Economic Development Group plans to resurrect an event held long ago in the city as it plays host to a Chili Cook-Off in a couple of weeks. Planned for October 29, there are currently 16 teams registered for the event that will run from 2-6pm that day in Central Park and organizers say they are in line with health department guidelines.
The Alton Chili Cook-off, originally planned for tomorrow (Sat) was cancelled last week due to the inability to meet those guidelines in time for the event. Wood River marketing consultant Kristen Burns tells The Big Z they have received direction from the Madison County Health Department, and they are moving forward with their plans.
She says it will be a busy day at Central Park, with lots of family-friendly activities, including bounce houses, pumpkin painting, and face painting. The Chili Cook-off follows the city’s Halloween Parade which steps off at 10:30 that morning.