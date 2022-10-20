The Wood River Police Department is continuing to ask for the public’s help in locating a missing man, last seen about three months ago. Vernon L. Law was last seen on July 21st at 2:40 p.m. by a coworker, leaving Economy Boat Store at 200 S. Amoco Road in Wood River. Law worked as deckhand on the river boat "Kevin Michael."
He left property on the boat, but not his wallet and identification. Police believe he may have left with these items in his possession. Vernon is from Chester, Illinois, with associates in Columbia, Illinois and O’Fallon, Missouri. Law was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and work boots. He was last seen walking southbound on Illinois Route #3 in Hartford, towards Interstate 270, on the same date, at approximately 3:00 p.m. If you know anything about Law’s location or disappearance, you are asked to contact the Wood River Police Department at (618) 251-3114, or your local law enforcement. You can see a picture of Law at this story at Advantagenews.com.