The Wood River Police Department is investigating the case of a missing man, last seen the afternoon of July 21. According to information provided by Police Chief Brad Wells, Law was last seen on July 21st, 2022, at 2:40 p.m., by a coworker, departing Economy Boat Store, 200 S. Amoco Rd., Wood River, IL. Vernon L. Law worked as deckhand on the river boat "Kevin Michael."
He left property on the boat. His wallet and identification were not left behind. He possibly left with these items in his possession. Vernon is from Chester, Illinois, with associates in Columbia, Illinois and O’Fallon, Missouri.
Vernon L. Law was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and work boots. A check of his cellphone has been conducted. The last time his phone was active was on July 21st, 2022, at approximately 2:40 p.m., in Wood River, Illinois.
Investigators with the Wood River Police Department found video of Vernon L. Law walking southbound on Illinois Route #3 in Hartford Illinois, towards Interstate 270, on the same date, at approximately 3:00 p.m.
As of August 5th, 2022, the whereabouts of Vernon L. Law are still unknown, and he has not attempted to contact any family members or associates.
Law is a white male, 5'11" tall and about 180 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes, and numerous tattoos on both arms.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Vernon L. Law, you are asked to contact the Wood River Police Department at (618) 251-3114, or your local law enforcement.