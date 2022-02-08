Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells recognized two members of the department at Monday’s city council meeting. Telecommunicator Derek Mormino was honored as the 2021 Telecommunicator of the Year, and Sgt. Jeremiah Buerke was tabbed Officer of the Year.
The recently promoted sergeant in the Patrol Division was honored for his work responding to a structure fire on East Madison last July. The chief said the quick action of Buerke and his men helped evacuate multiple residents and animals from the apartments.
Mormino was credited with having the judgment and skills necessary to make decisions quickly while maintaining a calm demeanor in potentially frantic situations.
Wells said Mormino handled the additional workload when the department assumed responsibility for Bethalto’s 911 calls making for a seamless transition.