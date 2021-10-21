After a year off because of COVID-19, the Wood River Halloween Parade will return at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
It's the first of two daytime parades in the same general area that Saturday, with the afternoon parade taking place in Hartford.
Wood River Fire Captain Brian Crawford said it is a well-attended parade.
The parade starts at the Emerick Sports Complex on Sixth Street. It will run south to Ferguson, through downtown, then north on Wood River Avenue to Central Park. For more information, visit http://woodriverfire.org/html/halloween_form.html