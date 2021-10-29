Three Halloween parades will take place Saturday, Oct. 30, with events in Wood River, Hartford, and Alton.
The Wood River Parade steps off from Sixth Street Park at 10:30 a.m. Lineup begins an hour earlier and will travel its traditional route.
Wood River Fire Department Capt. Brian Crawford said it’s great to be back.
The route heads down Sixth Street from the park to Ferguson Avenue, to Wood River Avenue, to Eaton, ending at the Roundhouse. Many people take in the Hartford Parade after the one in Wood River. That parade starts at 1 p.m. The day wraps up with the Alton Halloween Parade at 7 p.m.