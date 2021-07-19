At least three people are without a permanent home after a fire broke out at their Wood River residence Sunday night. A passerby called in the fire at the triplex in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. There were working smoke detectors in the residence, but they did not sound as the fire was coming from the attic.
The fire's cause is unknown at this time but has left the building uninhabitable. No one was injured in the blaze, and Madison County Emergency Management Agency is working to find temporary housing for those residents. A box alarm was activated, resulting in firefighters from Roxana, East Alton, and Edwardsville responding to the scene, with Rosewood Heights and Alton Memorial Hospital personnel manning the firehouse.