East Alton-Wood River high school junior Timothy Melton, a member of Boy Scout Troop 16 of the Greater St. Louis Area Council, received his Eagle Scout rank in November. And thanks to Melton, the Upper Alton Baptist Church and Preschool got a new playground. Melton’s Eagle Scout leadership project included updating the playground where he attended preschool.
Melton was recognized at the Wood River City Council meeting on Monday:
Melton has earned 66 merit badges. As manager of the playground project, he developed the plan with the preschool director, acquired the approval of the church, organized other scouts and volunteers, and obtained the necessary materials and tools to see the project to completion.
His group replaced a retaining wall, dug out and installed a foundation for a shed, repainted wooden tables, and benches, replaced a gutter garden, and spread 5 tons of rock.