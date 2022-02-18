Work continues to progress on a major drainage project in Wood River. The relatively flat area on Illinois Route 143 near Illinois 255 has been notorious for flooding over the years, but the city has been taking steps to remedy the problem.
Public Services Director Steve Palen tells The Big Z there are a couple of reasons to fix the issue.
Haier (higher) Plumbing of Okawville submitted the low bid for the work at $1.87 million, which Palen says came in about $200,000 under estimates. The city will be getting an IEPA loan to help fund the loan, and about $613,000 in principal forgiveness the city qualifies for, according to Palen.