Wood River has a new interim city manager this morning. After a lengthy executive session, the council passed an ordinance that adds a disciplinary oversight committee consisting of the mayor, city counsel and human resource manager to its nepotism policy. The council then voted 3-2 to remove interim city manager Wade Stahlhut and appointed Steve Palen to the position.
Councilman Scott Tweedy told the Big Z this was the desired outcome of the council majority early on, but the nepotism policy became a roadblock because Palen’s son works in the Fire Department:
The amendment to the nepotism policy now calls for the newly created committee to oversee and have final say in any disciplinary action related to the supervision of family members.
In a related matter, the council approved an ordinance authorizing the mayor to sign an employment agreement with Fire Chief Stahlhut, who is expected to remain at the helm of the fire department.
Also last night, Wood River Mayor Tom Stalcup cleared the council room Monday night after the crowd became too vocal during tense questioning about a bid for a new combination sewer cleaner. Concerned about language in the bid that appeared to eliminate all parties except the winning bidder, Councilman Jeremy Plank fired questions at Public Services Director Steve Palen.
Palen said there was nothing unusual about the bid process.
Ultimately, the council voted 4-1 to accept the bid from EJ Equipment, Inc. for $418,479, which was about 20 thousand dollars under budget.