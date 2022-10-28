The Wood River Halloween Parade will return Saturday morning, starting at 10:30. The parade is the first of two parades on Saturday, with the afternoon parade taking place in Hartford at 1pm. The parade marshal in Wood River is long-time businessman Dwight Werts.
Wood River Fire Chief Wade Stalhut tells The Big Z this is a well-attended parade.
The parade starts at the Emerick Sports Complex on Sixth Street with lineup at 9:30. It will run south to Ferguson, through downtown, then north on Wood River Avenue to Central Park. Following the parade this year will be a Chili Cook-Off at Central Park from 2-6pm.