The Godfrey Women’s Club is announcing a three-day event in which they will be selling Christmas-themed items and more. Located near the Sherwin-Williams paint store in Alton at 96 Northport Drive, the Christmas Carousel Shop will be on operation for three days only: November 3-5.
Past club president Pam Whistler tells The Big Z the items for sale are all hand-made by club members.
There will be a number of raffles, including one that pays $1,000 to the winner. The Christmas Carousel Shop will be open from 1-7pm Thursday, 10am-4pm Friday, and 10am-1pm Saturday. If you have questions, call 618-610-5204.