It’s time to nominate an outstanding woman for her work in the community. The YWCA of Alton is seeking nominations for the 32nd Women of Distinction Awards to be handed out to honorees on May 4th during at dinner at Julia’s Banquet Center in East Alton.
More than 300 women have been honored since the program’s inception in 1991. YWCA of Alton executive director Dorothy Hummel tells The Big Z she is looking forward to seeing the new group of nominees.
A volunteer panel of judges will select this year’s honorees from nominations made by the public or organizations throughout the counties served by the YWCA of Alton. Nominations are due by February 24th at 5pm. To pick up a nomination form, stop by the YWCA on 3rd Street in Alton, call 465-7774, or follow the links below.