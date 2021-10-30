An East Alton woman has been sentenced to 14 months in federal prison for stealing SSI funds that were intended for her disabled daughter. 49-year-old Melissa D. Wasylak continued to receive benefits as her daughter’s payee for more than 10 years after the daughter moved out of her home and with Wasylak’s ex-husband.
According to court documents, Wasylak did not use those funds for her daughter’s expenses, but instead used the SSI money to pay her own personal expenses. This allegedly happened between 2008 and 2019. She has also been ordered to pay just over $58,000 in restitution to the Social Security Administration.