A Belleville woman will spend four years in jail for stealing more than a half-million dollars from a family business in Granite City. 31-year-old Jerrica Rudebeck pleaded guilty in Madison County Circuit Court to the theft charges last December and in addition to jail time, must pay back the money to the owners of Overby InkJet Solutions.
Authorities say while working for the company Rudebeck was able to steal over $500,000 over a period of six years. Prosecutors say her actions resulted in crippling debt for the company which they were eventually able to survive. Rudebeck will be on supervised release for one year after her time behind bars. She must also pay back $511,926.08 to the company.