Authorities are investigating a fatal accident in Swansea on Sunday involving a woman on the MetroLink tracks. Police say the female victim was on the track and was struck by a light rail train at the Old Caseyville Road crossing in Swansea. She was apparently walking her dog which was later found unharmed.
A spokesman for the Bi-State Development Agency says the woman was jogging behind her dog and the crossing gates were down at the time. The train driver attempted to brake but could not stop in time. The name of the victim has not been released.