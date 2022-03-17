A Granite City woman has died in a house fire at her home. The Madison County Coroner’s office says 81-year-old Anna M. Rookard of the 3100 Block of West Chain of Rocks perished in the blaze early this (Thursday) morning.
The fire was reported to 9-1-1 just after 11:30pm Wednesday. When Mitchell Fire Department Units arrived at the scene, they found the residence to be fully engulfed in flames. When the fire was extinguished Rookard’s body was then located inside of the residence and pronounced dead at 12:30am. The preliminary findings of the autopsy shows that Rookard died of smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Mitchell Fire Department, State of Illinois Fire Marshall and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.