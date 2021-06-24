A Collinsville woman is accused of driving under the influence in the crash that killed one of her children and severely injured another. 27-year-old Laura Schmittling of Collinsville has been charged with three counts of aggravated DUI causing death, three counts of aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm, and one count of reckless homicide stemming from an incident on I-55 in November of 2020.
It was a four-vehicle automobile accident on I-55 South near the Livingston exit on November 10 of last year in which eight-year-old Kimberly Tillman was killed and her two-year old daughter suffered severe facial fractures. Toxicology reports allegedly showed that Schmittling had methamphetamine, amphetamine, and THC in her system at the time of the crash. If convicted, Schmittling could face up to 14 years in prison on the aggravated DUI causing death charge, up to 12 years for aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm, and up to five years in prison on the reckless homicide charge. Bond has been set at a quarter-million dollars.
