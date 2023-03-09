A Brighton woman is accused of pepper spraying two children with pepper spray during a family dispute. The Jersey County Sheriff's Office responded to a call for a disturbance on Saturday morning, at which time they took 63-year-old Vicki R. Dickinson into custody.
She allegedly sprayed the pepper spray into a vehicle occupied with several kids between the ages of 11 months to 13-years-old. All of the children received medical treatment at the scene, and the 11-month-old was taken to a local hospital, treated, and released the same day. Dickinson is charged with Domestic Battery and Aggravated Battery of a Child under 13.