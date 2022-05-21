As early voting begins in Illinois Thursday, mail-in voting, which took off during the pandemic, appears to be waning.
The primary election in Illinois is June 28, about three months later than usual.
Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman said voters in early primary states have been returning to in-person voting this year and that appears to be playing out in Illinois.
“Saw the same thing so far play out in Indiana and Ohio as well where they had the primary election already,” said Ackerman. “I’m hearing that from all of my colleagues across the state that vote by mail numbers appear to be down at this point.”
According to the Associated Press, in Georgia, about 85,000 voters had requested mail ballots for the May 24 primary as of May 12. That is a dramatic decrease from the nearly 1 million who cast mail ballots in the state’s 2020 primary during the pandemic.
Ackerman said the later primary date for Illinois may be contributing to the lack of interest from voters.
“I really believe with the change from March to June for the primary election itself that it has thrown individuals off. It’s just not the time they are thinking about it,” said Ackerman.
Ackerman notes a new feature this year is “permanent vote by mail.” A voter can be added to a list and will be sent a mail-in ballot automatically for every election.
All in-person early voting requests must be made by June 27, and requests by mail must be received by June 23.
If you haven’t registered to vote yet, you can do so online on the Illinois State Board of Elections website until June 12, or in-person at early voting or Election Day polling precincts, driver’s license facilities and libraries.