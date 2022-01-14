A Madison County jury has found 43-year-old Brady Witcher of Birmingham, Alabama guilty in a triple-murder in Bethalto in December 2019. With the guilty verdicts, Witcher will spend the rest of his life in prison, although sentencing will officially occur at a later date.
The Bethalto murders came as Witcher and his accomplice were fleeing crimes in other states, including a murder in his hometown. Police in Hazelwood, Missouri, discovered the car of one of the Bethalto victims at a hotel, prompting a search of the Mill Street home where 59-year-old Shari Yates, 30-year-old Andrew “AJ” Brooks, and 32-year-old John McMillian, were found dead. 30-year-old Brittany McMillian entered a guilty plea to murder in early December and will spend the rest of her life in prison. She is not related to McMillian.