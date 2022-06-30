There's been a big jump in winter wheat harvesting.
Farmers used the more than six days suitable for fieldwork to harvest winter wheat, going from 18 percent the previous week to 66 percent now. That compares to the average of about 57 percent harvested by this time. Crop statistician Steve Parn looks at soybeans.
The condition of the Illinois corn crop dropped slightly to 70 percent in good to excellent condition. The first cutting of alfalfa is nearly complete and average statewide topsoil moisture came in at nine percent very short, 22 percent short, 68 percent adequate and one percent surplus.