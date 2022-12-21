As a winter storm rolls toward much of Illinois, the heads of local highway departments are getting ready for the onset of precipitation. How and when the precipitation begins depends greatly on where you live, but most of us will experience some challenges with the combination of powdery snow, high wind, and frigid temperatures
Illinois Department of Transportation Engineer Joe Monroe tells The Big Z this may not be a big snow-maker, but the storm will hold several challenges.
Godfrey Director of Maintenance Jim Lewis tells The Big Z his department is ready to spring into action.
You can keep up to date with statewide weather conditions at: www.gettingaroundillinois.com