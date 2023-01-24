Now just hours away from the onset of precipitation, the winter storm heading for the Bi-State area may be morphing from the original prediction. IDOT Engineer Joe Monroe tells The Big Z he is now getting information that the storm may not be as big of a snowmaker as was originally predicted
What can we expect in the morning?
Still, he asks you to delay discretionary trips until the sun is over the horizon and has a chance to start the melting process. You can keep up with conditions on state highways by clicking here: www.gettingaroundillinois.com