The Wings and Wheels Fly In and Car Show returned to St. Louis Regional Airport this weekend with a rumble and roar after missing 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dave Miller, the airport’s director of aviation, said last year was the only time he can recall the event being cancelled in the two decades he’s been at the airport. One addition this year is a concert, sponsored by Wood River Township and featuring music by Younger Than Yesterday.
Parents can bring children ages 8-17 for free plane rides from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26. The Experimental Aircraft Association offers the rides through the Young Eagles program.
Mark and Kathy Heckler of Godfrey brought their Piper Warrior II, a 160-horsepower four-seat plane. Mark has been flying for about a year and a half and said becoming a pilot, while difficult, has been rewarding.
Skip Linton, 83, said the car show brings back memories of buying military surplus vehicles.
The car show offered a best of show trophy and goodie bags for the first 100 cars to sign up. It featured 21 classes of vehicles, said Mark Flieger of Speed Demons Car Club in Bunker Hill. It was the club’s first year hosting the show.
For more information, visit https://stlouisregional.com/2021-fly-in-car-show-and-young-eagles/.